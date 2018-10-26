Fuel truck clips wing of parked passenger plane at NYC airport

Passengers onboard the American Airlines flight bound for Miami were moved to another aircraft.
0:10 | 10/26/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Fuel truck clips wing of parked passenger plane at NYC airport
The scare LaGuardia Airport a fuel truck clipping the wing of a passenger plane parked at the gate. 172 passengers on the American Airlines flight bound for Miami they evacuated they did get on another plane.

