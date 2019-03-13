{"id":61666516,"title":"'Full House' actress appears in court in alleged college admissions scam","duration":"3:12","description":"USC fired its legendary water polo coach and its senior women's athletic director, both of whom are accused of taking monetary bribes.","url":"/WNT/video/full-house-actress-appears-court-alleged-college-admissions-61666516","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}