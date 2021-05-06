Transcript for Funeralgoers say final goodbye to boy killed in road rage shooting

Now to California and the emotional final good-bye for Aiden Leos. The 6-year-old boy was shot and killed more than two weeks ago on a California freeway, an apparent act of road rage. Today, his memorial, and the new efforts to catch his killer. Here's ABC's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, even as the search for his killer continues, those who loved 6-year-old Aiden Leos, laying him to rest -- Reporter: -- And hearing a mother's love. To my Aiden, I loved watching you sleep in the morning, because you are the most beautiful boy I have ever seen. As long as you were next to me, everything always felt right in the world. Reporter: Aiden shot two weeks ago while his mother drove him to school in what police say was a road rage incident where someone in another vehicle fired a gun at the rear of their car. The bullet hit Aiden seated in a back booster seat. Police now releasing a photograph of a car they're looking for, that they say was occupied by a female driver and male passenger. Today, the memories of Aiden wrapped in a demand. I want nothing more than to find justice. It makes me outraged that such a precious, beautiful soul did not get the opportunity to continue developing into a young man. My precious son had his life ripped away from him for absolutely no reason. They took his life and my heart with it. Reporter: In a sign of the feeling here, reward for information now reaching $500,000. About half reportedly from local businesses and individuals wanting to help. Whit? Our hearts go out to that family tonight. Zohreen, thank you. There's much more ahead on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.