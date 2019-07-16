'Game of Thrones' ends series run with record 32 Emmy nominations

More
It's the most nominations ever for a single season of any show in TV history.
0:14 | 07/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Game of Thrones' ends series run with record 32 Emmy nominations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"It's the most nominations ever for a single season of any show in TV history.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64378381","title":"'Game of Thrones' ends series run with record 32 Emmy nominations","url":"/WNT/video/game-thrones-ends-series-run-record-32-emmy-64378381"}