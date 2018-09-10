Gas prices expected to hit all-time high

The average price of a gallon of unleaded is up 30 cents from a year ago due to OPEC's not meeting demands for oil production.
0:11 | 10/09/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Gas prices expected to hit all-time high
Gas prices are on the rise closing in now on a four year high the average price now two dollars ninety cents for a gallon of unleaded. That's up more than thirty cents from a year ago and analysts say the average cost could soon it. Three dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

