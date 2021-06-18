Georgia girl becomes state’s youngest certified farmer

Kendall Rae Johnson is 6 years old and became the youngest certified farmer in Georgia. She recently hosted a kids&rsquo; garden club and helped raise $85,000 for young farmers.

