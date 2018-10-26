Transcript for GOP candidates: We will defend coverage for pre-existing conditions

And an important reality check for so many of you being inundated with political ads. Polling shows that health care is the top concern. And a new poll showing 53% are in favor of Obamacare. Showing many candidates scrambling, trying to make the argument they're the ones fighting to save coverage of pre-existing conditions. Here's Mary Bruce, it's the state of the race, with 11 days left. Reporter: Listen closely. Republicans who voted to repeal Obamacare which protects people with pre-existing conditions are now claiming to embrace the popular provision. I'm fighting to protect pre-existing conditions. Fighting for those with pre-existing conditions. Everyone agrees we're going to protect pre-existing conditions. Reporter: President trump tweeting this week, Republicans will totally protect people with pre-existing conditions. Democrats will not. But that's not true. Still, here's what trump said when he came to support for the Republican here in Missouri. Josh Hawley will always protect pre-existing conditions. Reporter: Hawley said for him this issue is personal. My wife and I have a young boy, our 5-year-old, who we learned this year has a hip, bone and joint condition that is a pre-existing condition. Reporter: But Hawley, who is currently Missouri's attorney general, has joined a lawsuit to overturn Obamacare that would gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions. So which is it? Do you support these protections or do you want to get rid of them? I want to get rid of Obamacare. And I want to have the protections without Obamacare. Reporter: If you want to keep these protections, though, will you take your name off that lawsuit? No, because I want to get rid of Obamacare. The lawsuits about -- Reporter: Even though Obamacare keeps those protections. Obamacare is, look, it is driving the cost of health insurance up. Reporter: His opponent, Claire Mccaskill, is fighting to hold on to her seat. I would like everyone in the room to stand up who has a pre-existing condition or has someone that you love that has a pre-existing condition. Stay standing for a minute. Reporter: We asked the senator about her opponent. He insists he's going to protect people with pre-existing conditions. Even if he stays as a supporter of this lawsuit. It doesn't make any sense. Reporter: Is he lying? Yeah. Of course he is. There is no pre-existing conditions that is standalone, that will come in and save the day. Mary, back from Missouri, and president Obama just a short time ago taking on the Republicans who voted against Obamacare when he was president. Now saying they're the ones trying to protect pre-existing conditions. He called them out. Now that it's election season, these same Republicans are running millions of dollars worth of ads around the country saying we're going to protect pre-existing conditions. The former president fired up about this, because he was on the receiving end of years of efforts to repeal Obamacare. Reporter: We've heard from voters that health care is their number one issue. And president trump earlier this week took steps to undercut the law, a move that would allow states to pass the low-cost health care plans that protect fewer pre-existing conditions. Thank you. And the Dow losing nearly 300 points today, closing at

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.