Grammy-winning singer and activist remembered

More
Helen Reddy, best known for her 1972 feminist anthem, “I Am Woman,” has died at the age of 78.
0:12 | 09/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Grammy-winning singer and activist remembered

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"Helen Reddy, best known for her 1972 feminist anthem, “I Am Woman,” has died at the age of 78.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73351187","title":"Grammy-winning singer and activist remembered","url":"/WNT/video/grammy-winning-singer-activist-remembered-73351187"}