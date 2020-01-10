Grandfather’s bucket of baseballs and note go viral on social media

When cleaning out his garage, grandfather Randy Long decided to donate an old bucket of baseballs to a local batting cage, with a note that said, “If you are a father cherish these times.”
1:42 | 10/01/20

Grandfather's bucket of baseballs and note go viral on social media

