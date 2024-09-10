Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Francine

It's expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane. Flash flooding is expected in Louisiana and Mississippi through Wednesday night.

September 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live