Gun found at scene after hospital 'disturbance': Police

Witnesses said an angry man threatened people before he was confronted by police and surrendered in California.
1:23 | 09/11/18

Transcript for Gun found at scene after hospital 'disturbance': Police
onto other news thissday night, a a hospital S playing oudaf los Angeles on live television dos, rses, patients, all seen eating a medical center after report of active shooter, a man alllyaying he had a gun. Authorities then racing to T scene. Thatpect intody at this hour, and S on the E. Rorter: Tonight emergency evacuation at Downey medical center south O los Ange after Sible shoor. Espondincode three Downie Kaiser, actshooter. Reporter: Wsses describing an angry man who was threing peoplenside.some people taking cover, locking themselves into rooms. Wjust heard loud shared windows. And we just literally jumped anreamed and ran out. There you see large law enforcement presence. Repter: Heavily a police descending on the scene, sweeping the cs floor by floor be confronti the inside one of theaiser security coted him, atch W a chair throu window. Reporter: Authorities have confmed, David, T found tscene, though they have not been ab reports that it was fired multip tis. We know, however, that nobody was HT that hospital ward behind me T Gutman in down, califo. Thyou, Matt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

