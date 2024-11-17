Gunfire that hit Southwest flight in Texas was random: Officials

Police believe the shooting that pierced a Southwest plane as it prepared for takeoff from Dallas Love Field in Texas was random, sources told ABC affiliate WFAA. 

November 17, 2024

