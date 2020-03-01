Hall of Fame pitcher Don Larsen dead at 90

He was the only pitcher to throw a perfect game in the World Series, helping the Yankees beat the Dodgers in Game 5 in 1956.
0:17 | 01/03/20

Hall of Fame pitcher Don Larsen dead at 90

