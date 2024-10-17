Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza by Israeli forces: Officials

Sinwar was killed by Israeli Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz. He was considered the mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

October 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live