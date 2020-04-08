Transcript for Handful of Mississippi high school students tested positive for coronavirus

Terry, thank you. Millions of parents facing that question about what to do with schools now reopening and what they're already seeing in some schools that have now opened. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: In Mississippi tonight, where a handful of high schoolers have already tested positive for the coronavirus and where many children are already heading back to classrooms, the state's governor says he was forced to act. Today, I will sign an executive order that requires the use of masks by all adults and all children in our schools unless there is a medical reason not to. Reporter: He's says he's also requiring face coverings for everyone in all public places, but only for two weeks. And he's delaying the start of in-school instruction, but only for older children and in areas with outbreaks. 98% percent of the icu beds in his state have someone in them. And 1 out of every 5 people tested for the virus is testing positive. The highest rate in the nation. At the university of Mississippi medical center in Jackson, they ran out of beds in the icu weeks ago. Any time a bed opens up, there are multiple patients waiting for that bed. Reporter: The death rate from the coronavirus across the country this week is 24% higher than last week, according to the government. 28 states are seeing an increasing number of hospitalizations. Outside Atlanta, hundreds of teachers are out sick. The craynest family in Georgia sent their kids school today with masks. The father says it was a difficult decision. I'm a bit concerned. I heard on the first day, half of the children were wearing their mask, the other half doesn't. I completed my work and everything went well, but I wasn't really happy with the people who weren't wearing masks. Reporter: In Phoenix, teachers concerned about getting sick are protesting. How do we keep them six feet apart? And how do we keep them safe Reporter: Teachers in eastern Arizona have already lost a Kimberly Lopez bird was loved by her students and her superintendent says he's concerned about reopening classrooms. I'm scared that somebody's going to die. Reporter: Here in Georgia, in cherokee county, the family of a second grader is learning that their child tested positive for the coronavirus and school only started yesterday. This means that that child's entire classroom of 20 students and the teacher now have to quarantine at home for two we're going to hear more of these. The school year, David, is just getting started. Steve, thank you. There's also news tonight

