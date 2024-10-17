Harris accuses Trump of “gaslighting” after he calls January 6th a “day of love.”

Kamala Harris ripped into Donald Trump for calling Jan. 6 a "day of love," in response to a question from an undecided Republican voter. That voter now says he will not vote for Trump.

October 17, 2024

