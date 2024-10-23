Harris responds to former Trump chief of staff saying he fits definition of a fascist

The vice president spoke out after Trump's longest-serving chief of staff, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, told the New York Times the former president said Adolf Hitler "did some good things."

October 23, 2024

