Surrounded by 100 Republicans Harris denounces Trump as danger to Democracy

Vice President Kamala Harris called Former President Trump "increasingly unstable and unhinged" after his continued ttacks on "enemies from within."

October 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live