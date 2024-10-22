Harris says she has a plan if Trump declares victory before all votes are counted

When asked about the possibility, the vice president said Trump "tried to undo a free and fair election" in 2020. More than 19 million Americans had voted early as of Tuesday afternoon.

October 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live