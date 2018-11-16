Transcript for Hazardous air quality threat as crews continue to fight California fires

California and the new and staggering poll tonight the number now doubling authorities now say there are 600. People unaccounted for. And look at this yet another concern tonight the smoke from the wildfires closing schools. The air reaching hazardous level spreading crossed hundreds of miles more than a 150 miles away that's San Francisco's Bay Bridge disappearing in the Haiti's. And tonight the US military has now sent in more teams to help identify human remains with so many families waiting. ABC's will caller from California again tonight. 32. Okay. Tonight exhausted fire crews attacking the campfire from the air containment rising but hazardous smoked smothering the region. 800 air quality bourse in major cities in China reaching dangerous levels for millions from Sacramento to San Francisco schools have closed. Residents forced to Wear masks the dental jumping again after the buyer in the deadliest in California. History wiped the town of paradise off the map. Days officials have been combing through rubble and missing persons reports from three separate hot lines. Tonight with war zone remains experts on the ground more than 600 still unaccounted for. And Nolan looking for her ex husband and we've checked every evacuation center every shelter. A list of the missing posted in this Wal-Mart parking lot were many paradise resonance of relocated living in tents filled with smoke until Sunday when they'll be forced to leave. And David more than 111000 homes and businesses have burned to the ground here in California with the president coming to see the devastation on Saturday. State leaders are calling this a humanitarian crisis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.