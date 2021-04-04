Transcript for Health experts sound alarm as COVID-19 cases on the rise

to leave. Stephanie, thank you. And cases are on the rise as people gather together for yet another holiday during the pandemic. Easter worshippers at St. Patrick's cathedral in New York City. In person services taking place with social distancing. Similar scenes across the country. More than 40% of all adults have now received at least one vaccine dose. Vaccinations set a new record this weekend. On average, the nation is now administering more than 3 million shots every day. But health experts are still concerned about a fourth surge. Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, health experts fearing another post-holiday wave of coronavirus with millions of Americans on the move. This is the probably the last holiday where a vast majority of Americans will remain unvaccinated, but if you have unvaccinated people mingling, I do worry about another surge. Reporter: A year after most in-person Easter services were canceled, many yearning for tradition and now vaccinated, safely returning to church. It's so nice to see people because we've missed coming to mass and having that consecrated space and the time with everybody else. Reporter: But the CDC is still discouraging Americans from gathering in groups if everyone isn't fully vaccinated. On Friday, 23-year-old Alabama basketball fan Luke Ratliff dying from covid complications after attending the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis. And doctors fear the spread of contagious variants will only accelerate the growing daily case load, which has already climbed 20% the past two weeks. We're just at the beginning of this surge. We haven't even really begun to see it yet. Reporter: This week, at least 14 states are slated to join the 22 already offering vaccines to anyone over 16, bringing relief to millions. Though for many heartbroken families, it's already too late. Since the first doses were administered in December, more than a quarter million Americans have been reported dead from covid-19. Diedre Sullens got the shot in February, but lost her mother and stepfather before they could get theirs. When I got the vaccine, I was mad. I was sad. I have lost my parents to this. I just couldn't help but think if they could've just held out. That access to the vaccine arriving too late. Trevor, joining us now outside of a mass vaccination site in New York City. While experts debate what a fourth surge might look like, some officials say we could see a return to some restrictions? Reporter: That's right, linsey. In fact, in cook county ,Illinois, around Chicago, the health department says they're seeing a troubling rise in cases, particularly in people under 40. That could soon mean another crackdown on indoor activities. Like restaurants or gyms. Linsey?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.