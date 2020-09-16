Transcript for Helmet camera video shows California firefighters battling massive wall of flames

We continue to follow the devastating wildfires in several states in the west. Tonight, newly released helmet cam video showing firefighters driving through a neighborhood threatened by the creek fire, burning homes and cars on both sides of the road. The rescue efforts. And here's ABC's Kaylee Hartung from Portland. Hey, time to move the hose line up! Reporter: Dramatic new helmet camera video shows firefighters battling a massive wall of flames in California. The creek fire incinerating homes on both sides of the street near the Sierra national forest, about 200 miles east of San Francisco. Crews racing through the firestorm to escape. Tonight, 17,000 firefighters battling 25 major fires in California. We still have 38,000 plus people that have been evacuated and again over 3.4 million acres have burned to date. Reporter: In Oregon, officials calling in a mobile morgue for the first time ever, at least eight people killed in the devastating wildfires. 50 more still missing. This couple from Salem, searching for the firefighter who rescued them from their camper as they slept. You deserve our heartfelt thank you. And we need to meet you. You saved our lives, literally. Reporter: The fire destruction is unprecedented. More than 2,400 homes and businesses destroyed. David, we are in the most polluted air in the entire world right here in Portland. This thick smoke is just hovering. There are actually two bridges behind me, you can barely make out one of them. David? Just incredible. Kaylee, thank you. There is news reporting here tonight in the deadly police confrontation in Rochester, new

