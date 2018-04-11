Transcript for Hero used a broom to fight gunman during Tallahassee yoga class killing

We move on to the horror at a Tallahassee yoga class. Two women killed in a surprise attack. What investigators are calling the gunman's misogynistic and racist tendencies and the ABC news exclusive with the man who took on that shooter. Here's ABC's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonight new videos of the alleged shooter, 40-year-old Scott Beierle, a military vet who openly shared his misogynistic and racist views on YouTube. He only hung out with black people. He brought in -- there was like four of them. And I felt like saying, pretty good day at the slave auction, huh? Reporter: In the videos he eludes to an apparent deep rejection he felt from women. Made one date, didn't show up. Made another date, didn't show up. Reporter: Friday night police say he walked into a hot yoga studio with a duffel bag, pulled out a gun and just started shooting. I got a shot through my thigh. Reporter: That's when Joshua quick jumped into action and took on the shooter. The only thing that was there was this vacuum with the heavy end. The gun stopped firing. I don't know if it jammed or what so I used that opportunity and hit him over the head with it. Reporter: Tonight he's being dubbed a hero. I want to thank that guy from the bottom of my heart because he saved my life. Reporter: Before taking his own life, Beierle shot six people killing two, Dr. Nancy van vessem and Maura Binkley. Van vessem, a Florida state faculty member and Maura Binkley, a student there. Police are still investigating what may have triggered him to kill. Tom. Zachary kiesch for us tonight, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.