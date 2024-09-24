Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon strike, Israel says

The IDF said it targeted and killed Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi, a commander of Hezbollah's missile and rocket array, in Beirut. It comes amid intense rocket fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

September 24, 2024

