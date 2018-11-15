High Levels of carbon monoxide in the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy

More
An overnight security officer detected a very strong odor; 75 cadets rushed to hospitals.
1:20 | 11/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High Levels of carbon monoxide in the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59230230,"title":"High Levels of carbon monoxide in the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy","duration":"1:20","description":"An overnight security officer detected a very strong odor; 75 cadets rushed to hospitals.","url":"/WNT/video/high-levels-carbon-monoxide-iowa-law-enforcement-academy-59230230","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.