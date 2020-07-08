Transcript for High school principal parodies ‘Can’t Touch This’ for COVID-19 precautions

Finally tonight, the message to students. Can't touch this. tonight, it's the music video with a message. Childersburg high school principal Dr. Quentin Lee, from childersburg, Alabama, changing the words of M.C. Hammer's smash hit, "You can't touch this" to match the times and connect with his students. Mimi my my coronavirus hits me so hard all the teachers say oh my lord covid is stressing me all the updates from the CDC lysol can't be found I've looked all around this town I've had no luck and these are the things huh you can't touch Reporter: Principal Lee's students are heading back to school this month with in-school and remote learning. But before they return, he wanted them to see this. every time you see me Dr. Lee is sanitized I'm gonna keep my hands clean because the cases are on the rise now why would I ever stop doing this while others getting ill I don't want to be sick Reporter: Tonight, principal Lee telling us why he did it. We wanted to send out the message to our students to get them excited about coming back to school, but we also wanted to incorporate many of the guidelines from the CDC that we're incorporating here on campus to help insure their safety. Yo I told you why are y'all standing so close back up Reporter: Principal Lee's message is the same for every family across this country heading back to school. We can survive each and every thing that's been put in front of us, and we definitely can survive this and continue to love on our students each and every day. six feet stop sanitize Thanks to Dr. Lee. Thank you for watching tonight. I'm Tom llamas. I'll see you right back here tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.