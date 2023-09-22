Homeowner reports military pilot landed in backyard in 911 call

The moments after a military pilot ejected from the F-35 fighter jet that crashed and went temporarily missing were captured in a dramatic 911 call.

September 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live