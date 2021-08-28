Honoring the fallen in Kabul

Taking a moment to remember the men and women who died in the Kabul airport attack.
1:23 | 08/28/21

Transcript for Honoring the fallen in Kabul
Before we go tonight honoring our heroes we now know the names and faces of the thirteen brave American service members. Who died in Kabul helping evacuate thousands of Afghan citizens. And America it's. We're remembering them thinking about and praying for their families tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

