Transcript for Hope mounts for vaccine as COVID-19 cases rise in all 50 states

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here on a Tuesday night. And we have several dropping stories as we come on the air tonight. Three top officials at all the we'll get to Martha Raddatz in a moment. But we're going to begin with the new and alarming numbers just in tonight on the coronavirus. Just weeks now before Thanksgiving, now rising in all 50 states, and a record number of new cases tonight. More than 16 cases in just the past 24 hours. 10.2 million cases in this country since the outbreak began and some have now warned we could be at 20 million by Christmas if we don't take this seriously. More than 239,000 lives have been lost. 1,400 more Americans lost since just yesterday. State officials,ernors taking action to stop the spread from New Jersey to Iowa, from Utah to California. El Paso, Texas, among the hardest hit. They have already brought in temporary morgues. And tonight, new reporting about pfizer's vaccine and their plans to distribute it once it's approved. It needs to be kept at at least 94 degrees below zero. And when will Americans likely get a vaccine in what Dr. Fauci said just before we came on the air. We begin here tonightith our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, the country with those grim firsts, 165,000 covid cases. And now the nation on the verge of more covid patients hospitalized than ever before. 154 bodies in there. Nowhere is the toll more apparent than El Paso, Texas. County judge Ricardo Samaniego leading us into his hometown's heartbreak. You think you have two friends who died that might be in one of these trucks? One for sure, but I have no clue. Reporter: The state shipping in ten trucks. And yet another mobile morgue truck pulling in. There are more of them on the way here. Covid cases soaring here. Every hospital in the area using those blue surge tents. Because our testing is so inadequate and we're missing so many people, my guest guess is that between 300,000 and 400,000 Americans are getting infected every day. So it's unfortunately much more worse than it appears. Reporter: Across the country, front line workers are pleading with the public. If I can do cpr on a person that's dying because of covid while I wear a mask, you can probably wear a mask when you walk around a store. Reporter: Tonight, hope restin T that vaccine. If pfizer gets the greenlight foits vaccine, 20 million doses will be produced every month. We anticipate that we will have enough vaccine by the end of December to have vaccinated our most vulnerable citizens in nursing homes and otherwise and by the end of January, enough for all health care workers and first responders. Reporter: After that, essential workers like teachers, law enforcement and food plant workers. Enen, adults with hi risk conditions and those over 65. The rest of Americans could get access to the vaccine at the end of March at the earliest. But the government faces unprecedented logistical hurdles trying to move millions of doses of a vaccine that needs to be stored at minus 94 degrees. From these big freezers at pfizer into small containers packed with dry ice shipped around the country by FedEx and U.P.S. We not only have the tracking location, but also we track the temperature, which is a way of ensuring that the vaccine that is actually finally given to the person being vaccinated is still good. Yeah, a huge process ahead. Let's get right to Matt Gutman, live in El Paso tonight. Just before we came on tonight, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked when he thinks most Americans could get this vaccine. Reporter: Dr. Fauci says that he believes that most Americans will probably be able to get it by late April, but David, he admits that's a guesstimate. As for that antibody treatment, it is designed for people 65 or older with underlying health conditions and who have mild or moderate symptoms. The idea is to keep them out of hospitals like this one. David? All right, Matt Gutman leading us off tonight on these new numbers. Matt, thank you.

