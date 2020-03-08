Transcript for 3 hot air balloons crash with dozens of passengers

And there are images coming in this evening of a horrible hot air balloon accident. Three balloons crashing. Several people, including children, rushed to the hospital. Here's ABC's Matt Gutman with late reporting. Reporter: You can see those three hot air balloons hurtling across the Wyoming landscape. The wind driving them into the turf. There's that bounce. Oh, my god. Reporter: And then, the balloon baskets planted into the mud. And the cries of children. Are you okay, my family? Reporter: The local sheriff saying 17 people were transported to the hospital. It was horrific, because you're being dragged down, you don't know when it's going to you know if you fall out, you're probably going to die, because this cage weighs more than a bus, it's going so just slam right under you. Reporter: Dozens were aboard that trio of balloons that took off around 8:00 A.M. People are screaming and worried. My daughter fainted. My wife had to keep my son in. Reporter: This drone video shows the aftermath. The giant deflated balloons. The scarred Earth and empty baskets. Both the NTSB and the FAA say they will investigate. And the local sheriff told me that he spotted storm clouds just before that crash. He says that weather will certainly be a factor that they investigate. David? All right, Matt, thank you. And we're going to turn to

