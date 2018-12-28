Transcript for Hotel apologizes after security guard calls 911 on black guest

Next tonight, outrage mounting after a white hotel security guard called police on a black man in the lobby. He was a guest, on the phone with his mother. Here's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Jermaine Massey says he was targeted simply for being black. He's calling the cops on me because I'm taking a phone call at the hotel. Reporter: Portland doubletree by Hilton security guard Earl Meyers telling Massey, who works for Amazon, he's loitering even though he's a registered hotel guest. Portland police will be here in a minute. Thank you. Call them. I'm waiting. Okay. They're coming, why? Why are they coming? To escort you off the property. Because why? And I'm staying here. Not anymore. Reporter: The hotel tonight says, "We sincerely apologize to Mr. Massey for his treatment this past weekend," calling it "Unacceptable and contrary to our values." The incident echoes recent infamous cases of white people reporting black people for things like selling bottled water. He has control of the property. So Earl runs this place? He does right now. Reporter: Tonight, the hotel says the employees involved are all on leave. Tom? Thank you.

