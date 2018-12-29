Transcript for Hotel employees fired for asking black guest to leave

embassy has not commented. Jon? A disturbing incident in an Oregon hotel. A black guest confronted by security. Now two work verse been fired. Zachary kiesch has the story. Reporter: Tonight, the two double tree employees at the center of this viral video that sparked outrage out of a job. I was racially profiled. Reporter: Jermaine Massey, a guest at the Portland hotel, started recording when he was approached by hotel security, telling him he's loitering while he was on the phone with his mom. He is calling the cops on me. Because I'm taking a phone call in the lobby of my hotel. Reporter: In the video, you can see him showing his room key. Portland police will be here in a minute. Thank you. Call them. I'm waiting. They're coming why? Why are they coming? To escort you off the property. Because why, and I'm staying here? Not anymore. Reporter: Massey telling ABC he thinks he was kicked out because of his race. When I left that hotel, I remember seeing the faces of the people in that lobby. And I felt like a criminal. Reporter: Tonight the double tree apologizing, tweeting the former employees' "Actions were inconsistent with our standards and values." These situations hurt people. Reporter: The hotel telling ABC news, the security guard and manager involved were fired following an internal review. And that they are now working with an outside advisor to ensure this does not happen again, Jon. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.