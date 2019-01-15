Transcript for Hotel terror attack in Kenya

terror attack still unfolding overseas at this hour. The deadly hotel attack in Nairobi, Kenya. Gunman storming the hotel and office complex. Tonight, surveillance images now emerging of the gunmen entering the hotel. Guests and workers in a panic, running for their lives. And one of the first police officers on the scene saying he saw Bolds but had, quote, no time to count the dead. And just a short time ago, reports of more gunfire. Here's ABC's James Longman now. Reporter: Panic gripping Kenya's capital Nairobi as explosions and gunfire ring out. Terror strikes. An explosion outside a bank hits three cars while a suicide bomb goes off inside the hotel lobby. Video shows four gunmen entering the hotel, opening fire, sending guests screaming into the streets. People fall over themselves to escape through windows, crouching in the dirt. Anti-terror squads rushing inside, where they go from room to room, flushing out the attackers. The operation taking hours. Plane clothed officers leading dazed victims to safety. You're not dying today. Reporter: Al shabab claiming responsibility. There's no official death toll. Witnesses say at least five were killed. The government did say the site was secured, but more gunshots were heard. And tonight, families reporting loved ones still inside, hiding and texting for help. David? All right, James Longman monitoring developments. James, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.