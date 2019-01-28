Several Houston officers injured in shooting

More
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo asked for prayers for his officers.
0:20 | 01/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Several Houston officers injured in shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60688478,"title":"Several Houston officers injured in shooting","duration":"0:20","description":"Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo asked for prayers for his officers. ","url":"/WNT/video/houston-officers-injured-shooting-60688478","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.