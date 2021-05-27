Howard University renames College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman

Howard University is renaming its College of Fine Arts after alum Chadwick Boseman, who died in August from colon cancer. Boseman had graduated from the school in 2000.
0:17 | 05/27/21

Transcript for Howard University renames College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman

