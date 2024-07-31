Human remains found in house destroyed by Colorado wildfire

A person was killed in a wildfire threatening heavily populated areas of the Colorado foothills, authorities said Wednesday. Almost 100 large blazes are burning across the western U.S.

July 31, 2024

