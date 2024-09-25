Hurricane Helene gathers strength as Florida braces for it to make landfall

The Category 1 hurricane is expected to hit Florida's Big Bend area late Thursday, with power outages expected throughout the state. Georgia and North Carolina each declared a state of emergency.

September 25, 2024

