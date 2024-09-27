Hurricane Helene hits several states with devastating force, leaves dozens dead

Helene made landfall in Florida as a massive Category 4 hurricane, before pushing across the southeastern U.S. It brought massive rainfall, dangerous flash flooding and left millions without power.

September 27, 2024

