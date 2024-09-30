Hurricane Helene leaves 121 dead, search for missing survivors continues

After Hurricane Helene, over 120 people have been confirmed dead across six states. Currently, there is a desperate scramble to account for the missing and provide help to survivors in dire need.

September 30, 2024

