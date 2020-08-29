Hurricane Laura’s death toll rises to at least 14

At least 3 people are dead in Port Arthur, Texas, in what authorities suspect was carbon monoxide poisoning from generators, and a Louisiana family of four has also died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
3:06 | 08/29/20

Hurricane Laura's death toll rises to at least 14

