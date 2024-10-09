Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida as Category 3 storm

The storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday night, with Florida already being hit with heavy rain and strong winds. A dangerous storm surge of 10 to 15 feet is expected.

October 9, 2024

