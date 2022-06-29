Hyundai, Kia recall more than 250,000 SUVs due to potential fire risk

Hyundai and Kia have recalled more than 250,000 SUVs made in the last year because of a potential fire risk linked to a tow hitch circuit board.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live