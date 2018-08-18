Transcript for ICE arrests husband taking pregnant wife to hospital for delivery

Next tonight, growing outrage over aimmigration arrest in californ. I.C.E. Detaining a father as he was driving his pregnant wife to the hospital to deliver their baby. Authorities confronting them after they stopped for gas. The father missing the birth of S son. Reporter: Sbing in this gas station, MARIA was just hours from giving birth. She and her husband were on the way to a southern California hospital for a c-stion when see these SUVs surund the couple's vehicle. Immigration agents then putting arro in handcuffs and taking him to a detention center. MARIA saying her husband has no criminaltory. The family's attorney said they believe I.C.E. Me been looking for someone else. She then drove herself to this hospital. Tonight, happy her newborn son is healthy but devted her husbwasn't by her side. Saying, it's very hard because he was alwaythere. I.C.E. Explaining in a statement, that arrona was in the U.S. Illegally from Mexico. However, I. Will no longer exempt classes or categories of movable alienspossible enforcement. We unders that everyone is a priority for removable under the current trump administtion. But this one, a person driving his pregnant wifto the hospital should have been handled dierently. Reporter: His attorney is working to have him releed on bond, but that cake several weeks. Tom. Marci, thank you. Now to Mississippi, a high-speed police chase, eru

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.