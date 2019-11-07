Transcript for ICE raids on thousands of undocumented families are set to begin

the trump administration plans to move ahead with those sweeping raids this weekend. Some 2,000 imgrants in ten cities are reportedly targeted. And ABC's Matt Gutman is in los Angeles, one of the cities expecting those raids. Reporter: Tonight, those possible I.C.E. Raids sewing fear across America. As reported by "The New York Times", the roundups would target some 2,000 undocumented workers on deportation lists. They'd reportedly begin Sunday in as many as ten major American cities, about three weeks after president trump warned this could happen. The result? Near panic in some places. We are in Los Angeles, headed to the home of a woman in an undisclosed location, of a woman who, like so many thousands, plans to go into hiding this weekend. Reporter: Lillian, who asked, that we not show her on camera has been in the us for 20 years. She has two children who are us citizens but she and her partner are undocumented. Are you afraid? Yes. I -- I lot of scared because for immigration. Police, search warrant! Reporter: What frightens people like Lillian the most is I.C.E. Deporting undocumented people who happen to be near someone on a target list like they did at this Texas workplace. So, this Sunday, do you plan to have the shades closed and extra food in the fridge? Yes, of course, because I go yesterday to the market because -- for prepare. Reporter: She shows us the food and water she stocked, enough to last her for several days. Immigration groups fans out, David, with cards like these, advising folks that they are not legally bound to open their doors to I.C.E. Now, I.C.E. Officials, unwilling to confirm to us that these raids will take place on Sunday, but they do tell us that about 2,000 people are on their target lists and will be deported, quote, soon. David? Matt Gutman, our thanks to you tonight.

