Transcript for Idaho Police: Mother knows whereabouts of 2 missing children

Now, to authorities intensifying their church for two missing children in Idaho. The siblings disappearing in September. Police believe they are in danger, and that their mother knows where they are, but refuses to tell them. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, Idaho police fearing the worst for 17-year-old tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old jj Vallow, missing since September. Jj's grandmother hasn't spoken to the boy since the summer. It was a 35-second facetime, we were able to talk to him for those few seconds. Reporter: Police now believe their mother, Lori Vallow daybell, knows either where the children are or what happened to them. Earlier this year, Lori Vallow married Chad daybell after his wife, Tammy, died. Police are now investigating Tammy daybell's death. Chad and Lori fled the state earlier this month after police found they had misled them about the children's whereabouts. Lori allegedly lying to friends, saying tylee had died over a year ago. Tonight, investigators saying -- "We strongly believe that Joshua and tylee's lives are in I don't know why they're doing what they're doing, it doesn't make any sense. Reporter: Lori's family believes she joined a religious group created by her husband Chad. An attorney for Chad and Lori daybell say they are both loving parents and spouses. Adding they look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor. Whit? Matt, thank you. Now to the wildfire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.