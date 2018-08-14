Several injured in apparent natural gas explosion in Denver

A portion of a brick rowhouse was leveled in Tuesday's blast just south of downtown Denver.
0:16 | 08/14/18

To be a mix of other news tonight a natural gas explosion in a Denver neighborhood part of the building was completely destroyed by the blast. At least seven injuries have been reported already at least one of them described as serious tonight first responders are on the scene at this hour in the baker neighborhood searching for any other possible victims.

