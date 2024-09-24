Injured hiker rescued by US Airman in Washington

Ursula Bannister, a 79-year-old solo hiker, fell and broke her leg during a trek to a Mount Rainier viewing spot in August. Off-duty Airman Troy May carried her more than a mile-and-a-half.

September 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live