Transcript for Innovative clear mask allows baby to see parents’ faces

Finally tonight here, America strong. The mother expecting, then complications in this pandemic. Then, the early arrival. 1 pound, 8 ounces of pure joy. Henry and aria are from new Orleans. They were married last April and immediately began dreaming of starting a family. A few months later, the news. They were having a baby girl. Then, complications that meant aria would have to deliver four months early. Baby Amara was born and she weighed just 1 pound, 8 ounces. Mom and daughter would be okay. But because of the pandemic, mom and dad could only be with Amara one at a time in the NICU and had to wear masks, which means baby Amara was only seeing part of her parents' faces. So, the team had an idea. They innovation lab had already come up with clear masks that were used to help deaf patients read lips. And they thought it might be a good idea for newborns, too. And here is Amara, seeing her mom's entire face for the first time. Hi! Can you see mommy's face? And tonight, right here. Hi, David. Mom and dad telling us they noticed an immediate difference. It's been an amazing process, watching Amara over the last month get to learn our faces, our smiles, our silly expressions. Tonight, they are grateful for their doctors and nurses and for that idea. Hey, David, my name is Haley Keller. A member of their team with us, too. Now that they're better able to see our faces, we're able to judge, okay, yes, they are reacting to our smiles, they are trying to mimic us. And tonight, we are happy to report here that after four months in the hospital, baby Amara has been given the all clear. She is coming home this Wednesday. Safe trip home, Amara. And thanks to that medical team for taking such good care of her. I hope to see you tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.