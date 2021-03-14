Transcript for Take an intimate look into the world of COVID-19 front-line workers

And finally tonight, as we mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, an intimate look at front line workers. Shot in may during the worst of the outbreak in New Orleans, but just released this week. It's called dear nurses, a tribute to all they do. In anticipation of a time of fewer tears and fewer facetime good-byes. The unmasking of America's heroes reveals a host of unique stories that can all be traced back to a dedication so intense, it's literally left an indelible impression. Intimate portraits of 39 critical care nurses, all battling the covid crisis in new Orleans this past year. Their stories are written all over their faces. An necks, arms, and hands. Each nurse using a body part as a journal. It's in their eyes. We're going to be okay. I hope we have more time. Their compassion and kindness, resolve and resilience, laid bare in a short documentary by dear world, an organization that tells stories through distinct portraits. Nurses like Jamie Taylor, caring for covid patients, returning to her husband and children in the early evening. Mommy! Hey, guys. Before covid, I didn't worry about hugging or kissing my children. And now I do. Now I'm paranoid. Now, every time I hug or kiss them, I'm scared I will pass it to them. Reporter: Ten months later, a lot has changed. I'm feeling a sense of hope, a lot of sense of relief. I'm also vaccinated, so that's amazing. But I don't have the same sense of doom that I had initially. Like, I used to be paranoid about kissing my own children. And I don't anymore. No more paranoid hugs from mom. We're so grateful for their stories and their service.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.