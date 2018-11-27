Investigators find body while searching for missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

The teen's family has been notified, but the body found has not yet been identified, according to the FBI.
0:18 | 11/27/18

Transcript for Investigators find body while searching for missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
To be an excellent news and at developing headline in the search for a missing teen we have reported on here the FBI confirming the body has now been found. In North Carolina in the search for thirteen year old -- yeah Aguilar. Missing for three weeks now after she was abducted in front of or lumber to home the girl's family has been notified tonight that authorities have not confirmed the identity.

